Japan Confirms 21,628 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 21,628 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decrease of about 15,000 from a week before.

The country reported 37 new deaths linked to COVID-19. The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by four from Thursday to 170.

In Tokyo, 2,681 new infection cases were confirmed, a decline of 1,212 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in the capital fell by two from Thursday to eight. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 41.2 pct from a week earlier to 2,842.9.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]