Tokyo New COVID-19 Cases Down 1,200 from Week Before

Society Lifestyle

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 2,681 new coronavirus infection cases Friday, down by 1,212 from a week before.

Five new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by two from Thursday to eight, according to the metropolitan government.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 2,842.9, down 41.2 pct week on week.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press