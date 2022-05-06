Hayashi Planning to Hold Talks with New S. Korean Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, during his upcoming visit to South Korea, is planning to hold talks with the country's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol, informed sources said Friday.

The Foreign Ministry announced the same day that Hayashi will visit South Korea for two days from Monday to attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Hayashi and Yoon are expected to confirm both sides' plans for improving frayed Japan-South Korea ties.

The top Japanese diplomat is also seen meeting with Park Jin, Yoon's nominee for foreign minister, and other senior officials of Yoon's administration.

In these meetings, the two sides are expected to agree to boost cooperation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington over North Korea's nuclear and missile development, as well as its abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]