North Korea Fires Possible SLBM into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 7 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a possible short-range submarine-launched ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan shortly past 2 p.m. Saturday local time (5 a.m. GMT), the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missile dropped into waters outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, after traveling about 600 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The missile launch "threatens the peace and stability of our country, the region and the international community and is totally unacceptable," Kishi said. The firing "violates U.N. Security Council resolutions and we condemn it," he said.

Japan lodged a protest through its embassy in Beijing.

Kishi also said, "We'll closely work together with countries concerned, including the United States and South Korea, to resolutely protect the lives and peaceful livelihood of the people."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]