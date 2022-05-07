Japan Confirms 39,328 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 39,328 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, an increase of about 14,000 from a week before.

Twenty-seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the country. There were 165 severely ill patients, a decline of five from Friday.

Okinawa Prefecture reported a record high of 2,375 new cases, an increase of about 1,500 from a week earlier.

In Tokyo, 3,809 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 830 from a week before. The seven-day average of new infections fell 34.1 pct from a week earlier to 2,961.4.

Tokyo reported six new deaths from COVID-19. There were eight severely ill patients, unchanged from Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]