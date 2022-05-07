Tokyo Reports 3,809 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,809 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, an increase of 830 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.
Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital. There were eight severely ill patients, unchanged from Friday.
The seven-day average of new infections fell 34.1 pct from a week earlier to 2,961.4.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]