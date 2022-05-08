New COVID-19 Cases in Japan Top 40,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 42,538 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, its first daily count above 40,000 in 10 days and an increase of 15,583 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients fell by six from Saturday to 159, while 26 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed.

In Tokyo, 4,711 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 1,550 from a week earlier. Six new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo dropped 24.9 pct from a week earlier to 3,182.9. There were eight severely ill patients, unchanged from Saturday.

Kagawa Prefecture reported a record high of 510 new cases.

