Tokyo Confirms 4,711 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 4,711 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the metropolitan government said, an increase of 1,550 from a week before.

Six new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases dropped 24.9 pct from a week earlier to 3,182.9. There were eight severely ill patients, unchanged from Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]