Hayashi Leaves for Yoon's Presidential Inauguration Ceremony

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi left for South Korea on Monday morning to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony of Yoon Suk-yeol, scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

A chartered plane carrying Hayashi, who will join the ceremony as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, departed from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

During the visit, Hayashi will have talks with the new South Korean president and Park Jin, the foreign minister pick of Yoon, and hand a personal letter from Kishida to Yoon. Hayashi will return home within Tuesday.

"Difficult problems lie between Japan and South Korea, but we cannot leave them unattended. Keeping promises made between countries is a basic principle, and Japan will respond based on its consistent stance," Kishida told reporters on Monday, apparently keeping in mind wartime labor and other issues between the two East Asian neighbors.

Before the departure, Hayashi told reporters that he hopes the visit will be "an important opportunity" for Tokyo to communicate closely with the new South Korean administration. Hayashi is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit South Korea since 2018.

