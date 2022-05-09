Japan Environment Ministry Staff Advocate Cool Biz Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Staff members at Japan's Environment Ministry showed the press on Monday their efforts to pursue the "Cool Biz" workplace power-saving campaign.

The ministry, the initiative's flag bearer, hopes that participation in the campaign by many people will help Japan to achieve the government's goal of reducing the nation's greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero by 2050.

The campaign calls on people to attend work in a more casual business attire during the hotter months, in order to allow air conditioner temperatures at offices to be set at 28 degrees Celsius, saving electricity.

With the climate in Japan varying from place to place, the ministry decided not to set an across-the-board period for the campaign this year.

Although it was chilly and cloudy in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki government district on Monday morning, workers at the ministry's office promoting a decarbonized lifestyle were seen wearing either polo shirts or "kariyushi" traditional short-sleeved shirts from the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]