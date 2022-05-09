Japan Reports 200,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 200,558 new novel coronavirus cases in the past week, down by 41,556 from the prior week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 8,111,606 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most new infection cases in the past week, at 22,280, followed by Osaka, western Japan, at 16,013, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 14,362, and Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, at 11,694.

Japan's cumulative coronavirus-linked death toll rose by 213 from a week before to 29,831.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]