New Measures for Elderly Drivers to Take Effect Fri.

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to introduce new measures for elderly drivers on Friday, including requiring those with histories of traffic violations to take driving skill tests.

The measures were included in the revised road traffic law, enacted after serious accidents including one in which a car driven by an elderly man hit and killed a mother and her child and injured many other people after he lost control of the vehicle in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district in 2019.

Meanwhile, experts point out that supporting the everyday lives of elderly people who have stopped driving is also crucial.

Drivers aged 75 or over who have histories of traffic violations will be required to take a driving skill test when renewing their licenses. Subject to the test are those who have violated any of 11 regulations, such as ignoring traffic lights and running the wrong way on roads, in the three years until 160 days prior to their next birthday.

Test-takers will drive on courses at driving schools, and will be deducted points if they drive dangerously. The passing score is 70 for the ordinary driving license and 80 for the class two license for driving buses and taxis. Ignoring red lights will lead to automatic failure.

