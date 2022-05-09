JR Train Passengers Up 2.45-Fold during Golden Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers on Shinkansen bullet trains and other Japan Railways Group express trains during this year’s Golden Week holiday period grew some 2.45-fold from the same period in the previous year, data showed Monday.

The combined passenger number in the period between April 28 and Sunday totaled about 9,075,000, according to the data from the six JR Group passenger service companies. Still, the figure was down about 25 pct from the level in the same holiday period in 2018, before the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The sharp year-on-year growth came chiefly because no coronavirus-linked movement restrictions, such as those under a state of emergency or pre-emergency, were in place during the holiday period spanning from late April to early May for the first time since the start of the crisis. In addition, some people were able to take up to 10 consecutive holidays during this year’s Golden Week period.

But none of the six companies were able to log an increase in their passenger traffic during this year’s Golden Week period compared with the 2018 levels. “As conditions were good for this year’s Golden Week period, we wanted our passenger number to be a little higher,” an official at one of the six firms said.

An official of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, noted that its Tohoku, Akita and Yamagata Shinkansen lines were operated on temporary timetables during the holiday period due to the effects of a powerful earthquake that hit the Tohoku northeastern region in mid-March.

