Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Up 9,100 from Week Before

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 28,510 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up by some 9,160 from a week before.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients rose by four from Sunday to 163. New COVID-19 fatalities stood at 33.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new infections rose 608 from a week before to 3,011, posting week-on-week growth for the third consecutive day.

The seven-day average of new infections in the Japanese capital dropped 20.9 pct to 3,269.7, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from Sunday to seven.

