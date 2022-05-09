Tokyo Reports 3,011 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 3,011 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, up 608 from a week before, exceeding the week-before level for the third day in a row.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 3,269.7, down 20.9 pct week on week, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood at seven, down by one from Sunday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]