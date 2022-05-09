Expressway Traffic Recovers to 77 Pct of Prepandemic Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Expressway traffic volume across Japan during this year's Golden Week holiday period recovered to 77 pct of the level before the COVID-19 outbreak, data showed Monday.

The daily number of vehicles spotted in 40 surveyed sections averaged 39,200 in the period from April 28 through Sunday, according to the data from East Nippon Expressway Co., Central Nippon Expressway Co., West Nippon Expressway Co. and Honshu-Shikoku Bridge Expressway Co.

The average grew 36 pct from a year before and reached 77 pct of the level reported during Golden Week in 2019, before the pandemic.

The number of traffic jams increased from the 2021 level not only in the Tokyo metropolitan area in eastern Japan but also in the Kinki western and Chukyo central regions.

This year, holiday discounts on expressway tolls were not applied during Golden Week. But traffic of standard-size cars, including subcompacts, recovered during the first Golden Week period without COVID-19 restrictions on travel in three years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]