U.S. to Launch Indo-Pacific Framework in May

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 9 (Jiji Press)--The official launch of the U.S.-proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is expected to coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Japan in late May, a Japanese diplomat said Monday.

Japanese Ambassador to the United States Koji Tomita expressed the view in an online event of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S. think tank.

Biden aims to build a regional economic sphere through the framework different from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, which his country quit.

Members of the framework are expected to work together mainly for stronger supply chains, better infrastructure and decarbonization.

Biden's visit to Japan is expected to mark progress in cooperation in economic security, Tomita said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]