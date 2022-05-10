Osaka Scream Machine: Thrilling New Slide Opens at Tsūtenkaku
Osaka’s Tsūtenkaku tower is home to a new slide that sends riders shooting around the outside of the structure and through a hyperspace light show before arriving in the basement landing zone.
On May 9, 2022, the Tsūtenkaku tower in the Shinsekai district of Naniwa Ward, Osaka, launched a new attraction: a 60-meter-long slide that lets riders descend from the third floor, 22 meters above ground level, to the building’s basement in a matter of seconds. The video above shows the thrills in store for the brave visitor.
Tower Slider
- Location: 1-18-6 Ebisu-higashi, Naniwa, Osaka
- Access: Around 6 minutes on foot from exit 1, Dōbutsuen-mae Station on the Osaka Metro Midōsuji Line; 3 minutes from exit 3, Ebisuchō Station on the Osaka Metro Sakaisuji Line; 6 minutes from the east exit of Shin-Imamiya Station on the JR Kanjō (Loop) Line
- Admission: ¥1,000 for adults, ¥500 for students and younger children
- Hours: 10:00 am to 7:30 pm daily
