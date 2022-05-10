Japan to Build Close Ties with New Philippine President: Matsuno

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan will work on building close ties with the next Philippine president, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

The top Japanese government spokesman made the comment as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has secured victory in Monday's presidential election in the Southeast Asian country.

"We will further strengthen our relations with the Philippines, an important strategic partner in the region," Matsuno told a press conference.

