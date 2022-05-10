Japan's Matsuno Pins Hopes on S. Korean President's Leadership

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday he pins hopes on new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's leadership in developing bilateral relations.

"It's necessary to foster the Japan-South Korea relationship based on the friendly and cooperative ties that have been built between the two nations since the 1965 diplomatic normalization," the Japanese government's top spokesman told a press conference.

"In order to revive healthy bilateral relations, we plan to communicate closely with the new administration, based on our country's consistent stance," Matsuno said.

Meanwhile, Sanae Takaichi, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's hawkish policy chief, said that Tokyo must examine whether Yoon's administration will take concrete remedial measures regarding outstanding bilateral issues, namely Seoul's violations of international agreements, including the one over the comfort women issue, and its breach of the rules of courtesy through the establishment of a comfort woman statue in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

Comfort women, mostly Koreans, were prostitutes at Japanese military brothels before and during World War II. Wartime issues remain a sensitive topic between Japan and South Korea.

