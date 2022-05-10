Japan to Freeze Assets of Russian PM Mishustin, 140 Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Tuesday decided to freeze assets of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and 140 other individuals as part of Tokyo's additional sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Tokyo also decided to ban exports to 71 organizations, including those in the shipbuilding and computer industries.

Also among the individuals added to the asset freeze list are officials of the Russian government and of pro-Russian militant groups in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

"We are extremely shocked to see the devastations, the severity of the humanitarian crisis and the sheer destruction in each (Ukrainian) city" that fell victim to the Russian aggression, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

"We will work with other Group of Seven major industrial nations to further increase pressure on Russia," the top government spokesman added. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]