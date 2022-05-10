Japan's Hayashi, New S. Korean President Agree to Mend Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed Tuesday to continue dialogue to improve frayed relations between the two East Asian countries.

At their meeting in Seoul, Hayashi, on a visit to South Korea as a special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, told Yoon that outstanding bilateral issues, including that regarding Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II, need to be resolved to develop ties between Japan and South Korea.

Hayashi handed a personal letter from Kishida to the new South Korean president. Yoon was sworn in at the day's inauguration ceremony, which Hayashi attended with other guests from abroad.

There is no time to waste to improve Japan-South Korea relations, Hayashi said, pointing to the current situation in which the rules-based international order is being threatened.

Apparently bearing in mind North Korea, which is continuing its nuclear and missile development programs, Hayashi stressed that strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea and among the two plus the United States had never been needed more than now.

