2 Chinese Govt Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 10 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea from Monday morning to around noon Tuesday.

The Japan Coast Guard warned the Chinese ships to leave the waters as they tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat.

The intrusion by Chinese government ships in Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands was the first since April 12 and the seventh this year.

The Japanese-administered islands in Okinawa Prefecture are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

The two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters near the Senkaku chain around 6:55 a.m. Monday (9:55 p.m. Sunday GMT) and tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat in operation, according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]