Japan COVID-19 Daily Tally Up 11,000 from Week Before

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 42,160 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up by some 11,000 from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients fell by five from Monday to 158. New COVID-19 fatalities came to 51.

In Tokyo, the daily count of new infections rose 1,094 from a week before to 4,451, posting week-on-week growth for the fourth straight day. Two new fatalities were reported.

The seven-day average of new infections in the Japanese capital dropped 12 pct to 3,426, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of very ill patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by two from Monday to nine.

