CDP Executive Visits Ukraine without Permission

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Shinji Oguma, a senior member of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, visited Ukraine during the latest Golden Week holiday period without parliamentary approval, it was learned Tuesday.

The CDP reprimanded Oguma, chief of senior deputy secretaries-general of the party, under the name of its secretary-general and decided to suspend him from the post for a month.

Oguma had applied for travel to Poland and three other countries in advance and obtained approval from the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. But Ukraine was not included in the four countries.

At a news conference, Secretary-General Chinami Nishimura said, "It's very problematic that he acted against the (Lower House) resolution" that permitted his visit to the four countries.

Oguma said in recent Twitter posts that he visited the western Ukrainian city of Lviv during Golden Week between late April and early May.

