Int'l Flight Passengers Up 4.7-Fold during Japan's Golden Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers on international flights operated by Japanese air carriers during this year's Golden Week holiday period increased around 4.7-fold from the same period last year to around 141,000, data released by the airlines have shown.

Flights connecting Japan and Hawaii were especially popular during the period from April 29 to Sunday. Flights to and from Hawaii were nearly fully booked on peak days at ANA Holdings Inc.'s <9202> All Nippon Airways, while industry rival Japan Airlines <9201> enjoyed more than a nine-fold increase in the number of passengers on such flights.

Overall passengers on ANA's international flights during the Golden Week period, however, were 20 pct of the level in 2019, before the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During this year's Golden Week, the number of people who used domestic flights operated by the Japanese airlines roughly doubled from a year earlier to around 2,674,000.

"Bookings for flights to and from the Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kansai, Chugoku and Shikoku regions roughly tripled," an official at JAL said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]