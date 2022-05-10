Governor Tamaki Demands Okinawa's Peace and Prosperity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki on Tuesday handed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a request that the central government do more to realize the peace and prosperity of the southernmost Japan prefecture.

Tamaki and Kishida met in Tokyo ahead of the 50th anniversary on Sunday of Okinawa's return to Japan after post-World War II occupation by U.S. forces.

At the meeting, Kishida said he will "fully accept" the request, in which Okinawa asks for the realization of peace and prosperity as demanded by the now-defunct Ryukyu government in a similar request in 1971, a year before Okinawa's reversion to Japan.

The latest request noted that 70 pct of the total land area of U.S. military bases in Japan is concentrated in Okinawa and that the goal of making Okinawa peaceful islands has not been achieved although 50 years have passed.

Okinawa also urged the central government to drop its plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in another Okinawa city of Nago and revise the Japan-U.S. status of forces agreement.

