G-7 Digital Ministers Vow Cooperation in Tackling Cyber Threats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Digital ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial countries, holding a two-day meeting in Dusseldorf, Germany, from Tuesday, pledged in a joint communique to work together in responding to cyberattacks and other threats in cyberspace, in relation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We affirmed the strengthening of cooperation among the G-7 countries in the field of cybersecurity," Karen Makishima, Japanese minister for digital affairs, said in an online press conference in the early hours of Wednesday Japan time after she participated in the first-day discussions of the G-7 meeting.

The joint communique said that the war in Ukraine shed light on the fragility of a society relying heavily on digital infrastructures and that supporting the efforts to enhance the strength of such infrastructures must be prioritized.

The G-7 ministers also pledged in the communique to continue striving to protect the networks in Ukraine from cyberattacks.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]