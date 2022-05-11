Panel Launches Review of Japan Govt's COVID-19 Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--A panel to review the Japanese government's response to the novel coronavirus crisis held its first meeting Wednesday.

It plans to submit a report to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in June after discussing ways to strengthen the government's function as the "control tower" in the fight against the virus, as well as how and to what extent people's movements should be restricted. Other topics for the panel include measures to secure sufficient regional medical care services.

"We need to thoroughly review how we have fought the (novel coronavirus) so that we can prepare well for the next (outbreak)," economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is in charge of the government's COVID-19 response, said at the meeting.

The panel comprises eight members, including experts in community medicine and business management, and a sociologist. It is headed by Jichi Medical University head Ryozo Nagai.

At the meeting, one member said that the burden of dealing with COID-19 patients was concentrated on certain medical institutions while another stated that family doctors could have played a greater role in the fight against the coronavirus.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]