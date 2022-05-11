Senior Japan, U.S. Govt Officials Discuss Human Rights Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Gen Nakatani, special adviser to the prime minister, said Tuesday that he has met with U.S. National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of human rights and democracy in the Indo-Pacific region.

The talks were held in Washington on the same day, Nakatani told reporters.

Nakatani also held a meeting with Marco Rubio, a Republican senator, to explain Japan's actions on human rights issues.

Rubio voiced his concern over increasing dependency in securing key commodities on certain countries and regions that may be involved in human rights violations, apparently with China in mind, and stressed the importance of cooperation between Japan and the United States in tackling such a situation, according to Nakatani.

