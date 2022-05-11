Japanese Comedian Ryuhei Ueshima Dies at 61

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese comedian Ryuhei Ueshima has died, it was learned Wednesday. He was 61.

The member of comedy trio "Dacho Club" was found unconscious at his home in Tokyo's Nakano Ward, investigative sources said. He was confirmed dead soon after being sent to hospital in the small hours of Wednesday, according to the sources.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the case as a suicide.

Born in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Ueshima formed Dacho Club with Katsuhiro Higo and Jimon Terakado after studying at an acting school.

He was well known for his cheerful performances involving physical comedy and appeared in many television variety shows.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]