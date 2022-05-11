Chung, Hayashi Agree to Aim for Result at 1st Kishida-Yoon Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Chung Jin-suk, deputy speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, said Wednesday he has agreed with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to aim for achieving desirable results over outstanding bilateral issues at the first summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Chung said that he and Hayashi, at a meeting in South Korea on Tuesday, reached the agreement to seek such outcomes when Kishida and Yoon hold their first talks following related discussions by foreign affairs officials of the two countries.

He made the remarks at a meeting Wednesday of senior members of South Korean and Japanese groups of lawmakers for promoting bilateral ties.

The bilateral relations have been soured by the issues regarding Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II and so-called Korean comfort women, who served as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during the war.

Chung served as head of a delegation sent to Japan late last month by Yoon ahead of his inauguration. Yoon took office as president Tuesday to succeed Moon Jae-in.

