Japan, Finland Confirm Unity in Dealing with Russia

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, on Wednesday confirmed unity in dealing with Russia, which is invading Ukraine.

They also shared concerns over China, which is making increasingly hegemonic moves, and exchanged opinions about plans to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida and Marin confirmed that countries sharing universal values will respond to Russia in a united way.

They also shared the view that as security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable, any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable.

Regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kishida told a joint press conference that the world is at "a critical moment to end the atrocious aggression."

