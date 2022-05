G-7 Denounces Russia's Malicious Activities in Cyberspace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Digital affairs ministers of the Group of Seven major powers Wednesday concluded their two-day meeting in Duesseldorf, Germany, by adopting a statement denouncing Russia's malicious activities in cyberspace.

"We denounce Russia's malicious cyber activities, information manipulation, interference, and online disinformation campaigns," the statement said.

The G-7 ministers also confirmed cooperation in responding to cyberattacks amid increasing international tensions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We've delivered our message on G-7 unity, our solidarity with Ukraine and the importance of cyber resilience. This is a big achievement," Japanese digital affairs minister Karen Makishima told a news conference after the ministerial meeting.

On Tuesday, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian vice prime minister and digital transformation minister, attended the G-7 meeting online and offered to share his country's experiences in countering Russia in cyberspace.

