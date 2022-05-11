Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Up 19,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 45,955 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up some 19,000 from a week earlier.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms rose by five from Tuesday to 163. New COVID-19 fatalities numbered 41.

The daily number of new infections hit a record high in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa at 2,702 and the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki at 790.

Tokyo reported 4,764 cases, up 1,765 from a week before. Its daily tally logged week-on-week growth for the fifth consecutive day.

In the Japanese capital, five new fatalities were reported, while the seven-day average of new infections increased 6.5 pct to 3,678.1, according to the metropolitan government.

