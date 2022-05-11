Tokyo Logs 4,764 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 4,764 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, up by 1,765 from a week before.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped the week-before level for the fifth straight day. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled five.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo rose 6.5 pct from a week before to 3,678.1, according to the capital’s metropolitan government.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo government’s criteria fell by one from Tuesday to eight.

