Japan's Kishida Likely to Attend Shangri-La Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending the Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, to be held in Singapore on June 10-12, government sources said Wednesday.

At the summit, Kishida is expected to call for international unity to deal with Russia, which is invading Ukraine, and with China, which is stepping up its increasingly hegemonic activities.

He is also expected to underscore again his government's policy of rejecting any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in Asia.

Kishida will make a final decision on whether to visit Singapore after examining the situation in the Diet, Japan's parliament, where the ordinary session is slated to end on June 15.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, sponsored by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, brings together defense ministers and other officials from Asia, Europe and the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]