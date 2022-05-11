Japan Panel Begins Review of Govt COVID-19 Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--A panel set up by the Japanese government started its review of the government's response to the novel coronavirus crisis Wednesday.

At the first meeting of the team, many participants said that problems with Japan's medical care system became evident when infections spread.

The eight-member panel is expected to discuss ways to strengthen the authority of the central and local governments over medical institutions.

After the panel presents a set of proposals in June, the government plans to submit legislation necessary to implement them to an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened in autumn, at the earliest.

The panel, chaired by Jichi Medical University head Ryozo Nagai, includes experts in community medicine, business management and sociology.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]