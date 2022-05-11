Japan to Raise Daily Entry Cap to 20,000 in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is going to raise the daily cap on the number of people allowed to enter the country to around 20,000 from the current 10,000 next month, government sources said Wednesday.

In addition, the government plans to conduct an experimental project toward a full-fledged opening of borders to foreign tourists, the sources said.

In a speech in London on Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who had once touted Japan's border control measures as "the most stringent" among the Group of Seven major powers, said the measures will be eased by June to realize smooth entry as already made possible by the other G-7 members.

His remarks followed a flood of complaints about Japan's too-strict coronavirus border restrictions made by business representatives to Kishida during his latest trips overseas.

In December last year, when the highly transmissible omicron variant of the novel coronavirus started spreading in the country, the government lowered the daily entry limit to around 3,500. But the cap was raised in stages thereafter, to around 10,000 on April 10, on the grounds that the omicron variant is less likely to cause severe symptoms.

