COVID-19 Masks Unnecessary with 2-Meter Distancing: Matsuno

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government advises people to take off their COVID-19 face masks outdoors if they are 2 meters or more away from others, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Thursday.

Wearing masks on hot and humid days raises the risk of heatstroke, the top government spokesman told a press conference, while noting the importance of using masks as a measure to prevent novel coronavirus infection.

Regarding a review of how masks should be used, Matsuno said, "We will consider the matter by collecting opinions from experts and taking into account the infection situation and the characteristics of the virus."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]