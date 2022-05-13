World Leaders Seek to Accelerate Vaccinations to Fight Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 12 (Jiji Press)--World leaders, at the second Global COVID-19 Summit held online on Thursday, called for the acceleration of vaccinations to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This pandemic isn't over," U.S. President Joe Biden said, seeking further efforts to vaccinate the world.

Referring to the fact that the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States exceeded one million on Thursday, Biden said, "Now is the time for us to act."

"We have to start working to prevent the next variant and the next pandemic now," the president said, calling on each country to continue providing COVID-19 funding.

In a video message sent to the summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida explained measures his country has been implementing to support developing nations, including the provision of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program. He said Japan will steadily implement its assistance worth a total of 5 billion dollars.

