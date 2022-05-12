Skull Fragment Shows Likely Link with Missing Girl's Mom

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 12 (Jiji Press)--A human skull fragment recently found near Tokyo is likely to belong to a relative of a woman whose daughter went missing at a nearby campsite in 2019, police said Thursday.

The Yamanashi prefectural police said they have not yet identified whose bone it is. The police will try to confirm the identity through a DNA test on a human shoulder blade found on May 4 near the place where the skull fragment was discovered.

The girl, Misaki Ogura, then 7, disappeared on Sept. 21, 2019, during her visit to the campsite in the village of Doshi, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, with her family and friends.

To examine the skull fragment, the Yamanashi police employed a method called mitochondrial DNA testing that looks into the subject's maternal blood relations.

On Tuesday, a mitochondrial DNA test showed a result indicating blood relations between the fragment and the girl's mother, Tomoko, 39.

