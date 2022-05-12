Japan COVID-19 Daily Count Doubles from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 41,741 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, about double the week-before figure.

The daily count posted week-on-week growth for the sixth consecutive day.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by four from Wednesday to 159. New COVID-19 fatalities stood at 32.

In Tokyo, the daily tally of new cases stood at 4,216, up 1,896 from a week before. The seven-day average increased 30.9 pct to 3,949.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria dropped by two from Wednesday to six, while new COVID-19 fatalities came to four, according to the metropolitan government.

