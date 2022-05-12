Japan, EU Affirm Cooperation over Russia, China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting European Union leaders Thursday affirmed cooperation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine while sharing concerns about China.

Kishida, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Moscow's military aggression, calling it a grave situation that rocks not only Europe but also the foundation of world order including Asia.

In a meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, the three leaders also affirmed that the Group of Seven major powers, which include Japan and the EU, and other countries will work in unity in dealing with the issue.

"Japan understands what is at stake here. Not just Ukraine's future, not just Europe's future, but the future of a rule-based world order," von der Leyen told a joint press conference after the meeting.

Russia is "the most direct threat to the world order," she said, condemning Moscow's aggression against Ukraine as "barbaric war."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]