N. Korea Fires 3 Ballistic Missiles

Seoul, May 12 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from the Sunan district of Pyongyang on Thursday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectiles are believed to have already fallen into the sea, according to Japan's Defense Ministry.

Thursday's ballistic missile launch, the first since the inauguration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday, followed the firing of what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Saturday.

