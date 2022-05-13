G-7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Kicks Off in Germany

Newsfrom Japan

Weissenhaus, Germany, May 12 (Jiji Press)--A three-day meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers kicked off in Weissenhaus in northern Germany on Thursday, with the meeting's chair, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, saying that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a worldwide crisis.

Noting that Russia's military aggression is no longer only affecting Europe, Baerbock stressed the need for the international community to work together to tackle such a situation.

She said the food crises in Africa and other parts of the world are growing severe due to Russia's aggression causing stalled grain exports by Ukraine, a major grain-producing nation. The minister then announced a plan to support the war-torn country's grain exports.

According to Baerbock, around 25 million tons of grains are currently stuck at ports in Ukraine because of the Russian military's blockade.

The G-7 major industrial nations have been holding meetings of their foreign ministers on a frequent basis to discuss the Ukraine crisis, with the Weissenhaus session being the seventh such meeting this year. Some of the past conferences were held under a virtual format.

