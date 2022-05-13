Japan Parties OK Outline of Porn Victim Protection Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese ruling and opposition parties Friday agreed on an outline of a planned bill to protect people who ended up appearing in pornographic videos against their will.

The outline was drawn up by the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito and four major opposition parties--the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People and the Japanese Communist Party.

The outline includes a transitional measure to allow porn actors to annul contracts freely for two years after the release of videos in which they appear.

The transitional measure, requested by the opposition side, would be in place for two years from the enforcement of the planned legislation. The regular cancellation period in the bill would be one year.

According to the outline, there would be no need for actors who cancel their contracts to pay damages, while video production companies would be obliged to delete and collect videos of actors who annul their contracts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]