Japan's Hayashi Eager to Pursue Russian Responsibility

Weissenhaus, Germany, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed his eagerness to pursue Russia's responsibility for its invasion of Ukraine in a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday.

Hayashi met with Kuleba in Weissenhaus, northern Germany, on the sidelines of a three-day meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers from Thursday.

"Russia's brutal act is absolutely unforgivable, and we must hold (the country) responsible," Hayashi told Kuleba.

The two ministers also confirmed the significance of sanctions against Russia implemented by the international community in a united way.

Kuleba expressed gratitude for Japan's decision to ban imports of Russian oil in principle, saying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evaluates the decision highly.

