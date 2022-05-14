42 Victims Mourned 31 Years after Head-On Train Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Koka, Shiga Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held Saturday to pay tribute to the 42 victims of a train collision in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, that happened exactly 31 years ago.

Participants in the ceremony, held in front of a cenotaph erected near the accident site, included Senjiro Masaki, president of Shigaraki Kohgen Railway Co. (SKR), and Kazuaki Hasegawa, president of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, as well as bereaved relatives.

They laid flowers at the cenotaph and observed a moment of silence for the victims.

The number of participants in the annual memorial ceremony was limited for the third straight year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The presidents of the two railway companies offered their written messages for the victims at the cenotaph, instead of reading them out.

On May 14, 1991, an SKR train and a JR West train collided head-on on SKR's single-track Shigaraki Line in the town of Shigaraki, now the city of Koka, leaving the 42 people dead and more than 600 others injured.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]