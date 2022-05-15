Okinawa Marks 50th Anniversary of Return to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 15 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday marked 50 years since its return to Japan from post-World War II U.S. occupation.

The Japanese and Okinawa prefectural governments will jointly hold ceremonies to commemorate the milestone anniversary later in the day in Tokyo and the southernmost Japan prefecture.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will join the events online, while Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend the ceremony in Okinawa in person.

The ceremonies will begin at 2 p.m. (5 a.m. GMT), with the event in Tokyo taking place in Minato Ward in the Japanese capital and the event in Okinawa in the city of Ginowan. The two venues will be connected online.

Kishida and Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki will address the ceremonies, and Emperor Naruhito will then read out his message. Representatives of Okinawa citizens and of young residents of the prefecture will also deliver speeches. Okinawa's traditional Ryukyu dance and karate martial arts performances will be shown.

